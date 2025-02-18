All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Talks between US and Russian delegations in Riyadh continue for over three hours

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 18 February 2025, 13:59
Talks between US and Russian delegations in Riyadh continue for over three hours
US and Russian delegations during negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Getty Images

Negotiations between the delegations of the United States and Russia in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, have been ongoing for about three hours.

Source: BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As of 13:00, the meeting had lasted approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Advertisement:

At that time, journalists were informed that the delegations had begun a "working lunch".

Shortly before that, they had taken a 15-minute break.

Specific details of the discussions remain unknown.

Background:

  • The talks began on the morning of 18 February. The US delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Ambassador to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
  • The Russian side is represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor.

Support UP or become our patron!

Saudi ArabiaUSARusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine – ISW
All News
Saudi Arabia
Russians and Trump team meet in Riyadh – CNN
Zelenskyy: Ukraine was unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Kremlin says Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy advisor Ushakov will fly to meet with US representatives
RECENT NEWS
16:28
EXPLAINERHow the Munich Security Conference exposed Europe's lack of leadership
16:15
US secretary of state suggests EU may lift sanctions against Russia if peace is reached
16:06
Russian foreign minister: US and Russia agree to appoint ambassadors
15:36
Fox News: US and Russia propose three-stage peace plan
15:31
EU discusses €700 billion plan for defence spending and Ukraine support
15:15
US and Russia agree to set up negotiating groups on Russo-Ukrainian war
15:15
Zelenskyy: The problem is that US is saying things that appeal to Putin
15:01
Ukrainian government helps 90,000 families restore or purchase housing
14:30
Kremlin does not oppose Ukraine's accession to EU but NATO is "clear threat" to Putin
14:23
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: