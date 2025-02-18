US and Russian delegations during negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Getty Images

Negotiations between the delegations of the United States and Russia in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, have been ongoing for about three hours.

Source: BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As of 13:00, the meeting had lasted approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes.

At that time, journalists were informed that the delegations had begun a "working lunch".

Shortly before that, they had taken a 15-minute break.

Specific details of the discussions remain unknown.

Background:

The talks began on the morning of 18 February. The US delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Ambassador to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The Russian side is represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor.

