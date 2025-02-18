Ukrainian government helps 90,000 families restore or purchase housing

The state has offered Ukrainians UAH 18 billion (about US$432.4 million) of compensation for damaged and destroyed housing under the eVidnovlennia programme, allowing 90,000 families to repair or purchase new homes. [The eVidnovlennia programme is a Ukrainian government initiative that provides financial compensation to citizens for housing damaged or destroyed due to the war – ed.].

Source: Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "We are actively working on new sources of funding for housing recovery."

Advertisement:

Details: Shmyhal stated that Ukraine has launched a separate compensation programme for internally displaced persons (IDPs), with the government allocating UAH 15 billion (about US$360.3 million) for it. This will provide 10,000 families with resources to purchase property.

Background: Last week, Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities and Territories Development received its first UAH 4.3 billion (about US$103.3 million) to fund housing certificates for IDPs. Within the first week of the programme, 50 families have already used the certificates to purchase new homes.

Support UP or become our patron!