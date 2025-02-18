All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy rare North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun in Luhansk Oblast – video

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 February 2025, 20:02
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Fighters from the 412th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems Nemesis have struck a rare North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled artillery system.

Source: 412th Regiment of Unmanned Systems; Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group

Quote: "In Luhansk Oblast, fighters from the 412th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems Nemesis have hit a rare North Korean self-propelled artillery system equipped with a 170mm gun – the M-1978 Koksan.

This self-propelled system has a firing range of up to 43 km with high-explosive fragmentation shells and up to 54-60 km with rocket-assisted projectiles. It has a rate of fire of two rounds per five minutes and is operated by a crew of eight (a driver, commander, gunner, and five loaders/ammunition handlers)."

Details: Ukrainian military reported that the Koksan self-propelled artillery system was first spotted in Russian service in October 2024.

combat actionNorth Korea
