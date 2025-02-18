All Sections
The Guardian: UK believes few tens of thousands of troops in Ukraine would be enough

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 February 2025, 21:51
The Guardian: UK believes few tens of thousands of troops in Ukraine would be enough
British Army training. Photo: army.mod.uk

Security guarantees for Ukraine under European leadership could be achieved with significantly fewer troops than the 100,000 – 150,000 or more suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: The Guardian, citing UK defence sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: British sources believe that a relatively small contingent of "a few tens of thousands" of troops – or even fewer – could play a peacekeeping role in Ukraine.

They argue that Western forces could utilise intelligence and surveillance capabilities to monitor any Russian attempts to violate the terms of a potential "ceasefire".

An alternative scenario described by The Guardian sources suggests that no Western troops would be stationed in Ukraine at all, with efforts instead focused on long-range reconnaissance.

Background:

  • The UK was among the first to publicly express its willingness – or at least potential readiness – to deploy forces in Ukraine to oversee a "ceasefire".
  • Previously, The Washington Post reported that Europe is potentially prepared to send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, with France ready to contribute about one-third of that number.
  • Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed doubts about the feasibility of sending European troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the deployment of NATO member state troops in Ukraine after a settlement agreement would be unacceptable for Russia.

UK
