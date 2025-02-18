Explosions heard in Kyiv as air defence responds to Russian drones

On the evening of 18 February, explosions have been heard in Kyiv as air defence systems responded to Russian drones.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; Ukrainian Air Force

Details: At 22:16, the Air Force warned of Russian drones heading towards the capital. Shortly after, explosions were reported in the city.

Klitschko stated that air defence was engaging in Kyiv and urged residents to remain in shelters.

