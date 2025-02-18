Explosions heard in Kyiv as air defence responds to Russian drones
Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 22:34
On the evening of 18 February, explosions have been heard in Kyiv as air defence systems responded to Russian drones.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; Ukrainian Air Force
Details: At 22:16, the Air Force warned of Russian drones heading towards the capital. Shortly after, explosions were reported in the city.
Advertisement:
Klitschko stated that air defence was engaging in Kyiv and urged residents to remain in shelters.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!