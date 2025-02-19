Russians attack Ukrainian positions with 144 guided bombs over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 156 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with 50 of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 19 February

Quote: "[On 18 February], the enemy conducted 3 missile strikes and 94 airstrikes, using 4 missiles and dropping 144 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy hit [Ukrainian positions] over 5,600 times, including 89 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,386 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Mala Shapkivka and Topoli.

On the Kupiansk front, 16 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s defence forces stopped 12 Russian attacks, with the Russians focusing their efforts near the settlements of Kopanky, Makiivka, Novoliubivka and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped three Russian attempts to break through near the settlements of Vasiukivka and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Krymske, Dyliivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka 18 times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 50 Russian attacks. The heaviest fighting occurred near the settlements of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Oleksiivka, Novotoretske, Andriivka, Dachne, Shevchenko and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the village of Rozdolne and towards the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Novosilka and Novopil 14 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any active actions.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 10 times, conducted 35 airstrikes, using 44 guided bombs, and struck the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 502 times, including 4 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

