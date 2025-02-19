Trump on withdrawal of US troops from Europe: no one asked me to do this
Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 09:03
US President Donald Trump has assured that he is not going to withdraw US troops stationed in European countries.
Source: Trump at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Trump was asked whether he was ready to withdraw US troops from Europe as part of a peace deal with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.
In response, the US president said that "nobody’s asked me to do that".
"I don't think we'd have to do that. I wouldn’t want to do that. But that question’s never really come up," Trump said.
Background:
- On 18 February, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the US side had assured him that it had no intention of reducing the number of its troops in Eastern Europe.
- Last week, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said that NATO allies cannot assume that the US will be present in Europe forever.
- Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris also believes that the period when Europe could rely on US troops to ensure its security is over.
