All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

​​Trump on withdrawal of US troops from Europe: no one asked me to do this

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 09:03
​​Trump on withdrawal of US troops from Europe: no one asked me to do this
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump has assured that he is not going to withdraw US troops stationed in European countries.

Source:  Trump at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was asked whether he was ready to withdraw US troops from Europe as part of a peace deal with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

In response, the US president said that "nobody’s asked me to do that".

"I don't think we'd have to do that. I wouldn’t want to do that. But that question’s never really come up," Trump said.

Background:

  • On 18 February, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the US side had assured him that it had no intention of reducing the number of its troops in Eastern Europe.
  • Last week, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said that NATO allies cannot assume that the US will be present in Europe forever.
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris also believes that the period when Europe could rely on US troops to ensure its security is over.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpEuropearmy
Advertisement:
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
France is not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine – Macron
Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?
Trump says situation in Ukraine requires elections as Zelenskyy allegedly has only 4% support
All News
Trump
Trump supports potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine
Trump on Ukraine's absence from talks in Saudi Arabia: they had 3 years
Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia
10:10
Russian night attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, missile hits children's camp in Sumy Oblast
10:02
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
09:58
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
09:24
Norway to participate in second summit on Ukraine and European security in Paris
09:07
Russians attack Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles: air defence downs 106 UAVs
09:03
​​Trump on withdrawal of US troops from Europe: no one asked me to do this
08:30
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
08:27
EU chief diplomat after talking to US Secretary of State: let's not fall into Russian traps
08:24
Russians attack Ukrainian positions with 144 guided bombs over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: