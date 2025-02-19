​​Trump on withdrawal of US troops from Europe: no one asked me to do this

US President Donald Trump has assured that he is not going to withdraw US troops stationed in European countries.

Source: Trump at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was asked whether he was ready to withdraw US troops from Europe as part of a peace deal with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

In response, the US president said that "nobody’s asked me to do that".

"I don't think we'd have to do that. I wouldn’t want to do that. But that question’s never really come up," Trump said.

Background:

On 18 February, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the US side had assured him that it had no intention of reducing the number of its troops in Eastern Europe.

Last week, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said that NATO allies cannot assume that the US will be present in Europe forever.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris also believes that the period when Europe could rely on US troops to ensure its security is over.

