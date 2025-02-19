All Sections
EU approves new package of Russia sanctions – FT

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 19 February 2025, 10:30
Stock Photo: Getty Images

EU countries have agreed on a new package of anti-Russian sanctions targeting aluminum, oil, and the banking sector.

Source: Financial Times

Details: This is the 16th package of EU sanctions since Russia's full-scale invasion. It targets, in particular, the Russian aluminium industry and envisages further restrictions on oil exports.

The sanctions list includes 13 new banks, 73 tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet" used by Russia to export oil, and a gradual ban on EU countries purchasing certain types of Russian aluminium products, according to the sources familiar with the details of the package.

The new package, which was agreed by ambassadors from all 27 EU countries on Wednesday morning, also includes sanctions against additional individuals and entities that help Russia wage war against Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the President of Ukraine and Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, stated that new sanctions against Russia would be "finally approved" next week.

Background:

  • The European Union is proposing a gradual ban on imports of Russian aluminium as part of a large-scale package of sanctions ahead of the third anniversary of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • In December 2024, it became known that the ambassadors of the EU member states reached an agreement in principle on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.
  • On 16 December 2024, the Council of the European Union adopted the 15th package of economic and individual restrictive measures, which included North Korean officials and Chinese suppliers of drone kits.

