Russians attack outpatient clinic in Kherson Oblast, injuring 8 medical workers

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 19 February 2025, 12:41
Russians attack outpatient clinic in Kherson Oblast, injuring 8 medical workers
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

On the morning of 19 February, Russian troops attacked an outpatient clinic in the Bilozerka hromada of Kherson Oblast, injuring eight medical workers. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "According to the investigation, the Russian military carried out a drone attack on one of the outpatient clinics in the Bilozerka hromada on the morning of 19 February 2025."

Details: It is reported that eight healthcare workers were injured as a result of the explosive being dropped from a drone. One victim was taken to hospital, the others received outpatient medical care.

Currently, prosecutors and investigators continue to document war crimes committed by Russian forces. 

Kherson Oblast
Kherson Oblast
