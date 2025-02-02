Ukrainian Air Force provides evidence of Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Sudzha nursing home. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force has released screenshots from the Virage Tablet system (automated software) showing the trajectory of a Russian guided aerial bomb on Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The Air Force said that at around 18:00 on 1 February, Russian aircraft launched a guided aerial bomb on a place of temporary residence of civilians (7 Lenina Street, Sudzha, Russia), a three-storey building of a former nursing home with 86 local civilians inside, and the National Police of Ukraine station with four police officers.

The strike destroyed the central part of the building. As of 21:00, four had been killed, four seriously injured and about 80 civilians were found unharmed.

The seriously injured people were evacuated to stabilisation centres for medical assistance and further evacuation to hospital.

Quote: "Hitting civilians with bombs is a trademark of Russian criminals! Even when the civilians are local residents, Russians.

As usual, numerous Russian [Telegram] channels blame Ukraine for the attack. This is not true! There is indisputable evidence and results of objective control that the strike was carried out by Russian tactical aircraft."

Background:

Earlier, the press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on Ukraine-controlled territory of the Russian Federation, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, said that on 1 February, Russian troops struck a nursing home in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, resulting in 95 people being trapped under the rubble.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the rubble clearing operation, 84 civilians were rescued and provided with medical assistance, their condition was satisfactory, 4 were in a serious condition, and 4 more people had been killed.

