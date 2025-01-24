All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin says he is ready to meet with Trump

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 January 2025, 17:04
Putin says he is ready to meet with Trump
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has expressed a desire to meet with US President Donald Trump to "discuss issues of interest to Moscow and Washington".

Source: Putin on the propaganda TV channel Russia 24

Quote: "Most likely, indeed, it is better for us to meet, based on the realities of today, to talk calmly about all the areas that are of interest to both the United States and Russia. We are ready. But first and foremost this depends on the decision and choice of the current US administration."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin said that he and Trump have always had "businesslike and pragmatic relations" and claimed that the Kremlin has never refused contact with the White House.

The Kremlin leader once again referred to the war he unleashed against Ukraine as a "crisis". "I cannot but agree with him [Trump - ed.] that if he had been president and his victory had not been stolen from him in 2020, the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022 might not have happened," Putin said.

In the context of the likelihood of negotiations to end the war, the Russian leader also recalled Zelenskyy's decree banning negotiations with Russia. Putin said international partners who sponsor Ukraine should force Zelenskyy to revoke his decree.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 23 January, US President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
  • According to media reports, Trump has ordered preparations to be made for a phone call with Putin to arrange the meeting.

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinTrump
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Putin
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
Trump: I would like to meet with Putin and get that war ended
Putin has no veto over anyone's NATO membership, secretary general says
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: