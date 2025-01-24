Putin says he is ready to meet with Trump

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has expressed a desire to meet with US President Donald Trump to "discuss issues of interest to Moscow and Washington".

Source: Putin on the propaganda TV channel Russia 24

Quote: "Most likely, indeed, it is better for us to meet, based on the realities of today, to talk calmly about all the areas that are of interest to both the United States and Russia. We are ready. But first and foremost this depends on the decision and choice of the current US administration."

Details: Putin said that he and Trump have always had "businesslike and pragmatic relations" and claimed that the Kremlin has never refused contact with the White House.

The Kremlin leader once again referred to the war he unleashed against Ukraine as a "crisis". "I cannot but agree with him [Trump - ed.] that if he had been president and his victory had not been stolen from him in 2020, the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022 might not have happened," Putin said.

In the context of the likelihood of negotiations to end the war, the Russian leader also recalled Zelenskyy's decree banning negotiations with Russia. Putin said international partners who sponsor Ukraine should force Zelenskyy to revoke his decree.

Background:

On 23 January, US President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to media reports, Trump has ordered preparations to be made for a phone call with Putin to arrange the meeting.

