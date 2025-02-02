Debris cleared following Russian missile strike on Poltava: 14 killed, 20 injured

Search and rescue operations have been completed at the site of a five-storey residential building in the city of Poltava, destroyed by a Russian missile strike on 1 February.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Search and rescue operations at the site of the destroyed five-storey building in Poltava have been completed.

As a result of the enemy strike, 14 people were killed, including two children aged 9 and 12. Twenty people were injured, among them 4 children aged 3 months, 2, 8, and 12 years. Twenty-two people were rescued. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police provided assistance to 206 people, including 11 children."

Background:

On Saturday, 1 February, the Russians struck the city of Poltava on Saturday, 1 February, hitting a residential building. A three-day mourning period was declared in the Poltava hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Earlier reports indicated 14 killed and 17 injured.

