Debris cleared following Russian missile strike on Poltava: 14 killed, 20 injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 February 2025, 18:07
Destroyed building in Poltava. Photo: State Emergency Service of Poltava Oblast

Search and rescue operations have been completed at the site of a five-storey residential building in the city of Poltava, destroyed by a Russian missile strike on 1 February.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Search and rescue operations at the site of the destroyed five-storey building in Poltava have been completed. 

As a result of the enemy strike, 14 people were killed, including two children aged 9 and 12. Twenty people were injured, among them 4 children aged 3 months, 2, 8, and 12 years. Twenty-two people were rescued. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police provided assistance to 206 people, including 11 children."

Background:

  • On Saturday, 1 February, the Russians struck the city of Poltava on Saturday, 1 February, hitting a residential building. A three-day mourning period was declared in the Poltava hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
  • Earlier reports indicated 14 killed and 17 injured.

Controversial Meduza ad campaign halted, materials removed, Ukrainian ambassador says
Zelenskyy on Defence Procurement Agency scandal: defence minister understands that interruptions in army supplies are unacceptable
updatedRussian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv cause large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
Zelenskyy on NATO membership: Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus to the alliance
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's exclusion from talks to end war would be "very dangerous"
Ukrainian Air Force provides evidence of Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast
Details emerge about victims of Russian attack on Poltava: family of three, nurse and volunteer – photos
Attack on Poltava: death toll rises to 14, including 2 children
Death toll from Russian strike on Poltava rises to eleven – video, photos
