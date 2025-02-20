IMF Launches new financing mission in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund mission is launching discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Source: IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Priscilla Toffano

Quote: "The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray is starting discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the seventh review of the EFF in Kyiv today."

Details: So far, no additional information on the mission's work is revealed.

If Ukraine passes the 7th review of the EFF programme, the state budget is expected to receive US$917.54 million.

Previously: On 11 November, the International Monetary Fund mission for the sixth review of the programme of cooperation with Ukraine started its work.

