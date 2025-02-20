All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

IMF Launches new financing mission in Ukraine

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 20 February 2025, 10:00
IMF Launches new financing mission in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The International Monetary Fund mission is launching discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Source: IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Priscilla Toffano

Quote: "The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray is starting discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the seventh review of the EFF in Kyiv today." 

Advertisement:

Details: So far, no additional information on the mission's work is revealed.

If Ukraine passes the 7th review of the EFF programme, the state budget is expected to receive US$917.54 million.

Previously: On 11 November, the International Monetary Fund mission for the sixth review of the programme of cooperation with Ukraine started its work.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

IMF
Advertisement:
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv
Senator Sanders: Trump lies about Ukraine, Zelenskyy and Europe while cosying up to Putin – video
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
UK PM to propose sending 30.000 European soldiers to Ukraine
UK PM Starmer tells Zelenskyy it is perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war
All News
IMF
Ukraine secures US$1.1 billion for critical budget expenditures, PM says
IMF predicts Russo-Ukrainian war will end in late 2025 or in 2026
IMF approves another tranche of US$1.1 billion for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
13:06
Spanish PM announces visit to Ukraine
12:46
Bank owned by Ukraine's fifth president may be deprived of another licence due to sanctions
12:35
Ukrainian intelligence operation caused explosions in Russian FPV drone goggles – source in intelligence
12:34
Russia carries out large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Ukrainian energy minister says
12:09
Trump's former adviser Bolton says "hasty end" to war could be capitulation to Putin
11:51
"Ukraine's future cannot be decided without them": France reveals what Macron will discuss with Trump
11:50
Russia hits power facility in Odesa Oblast overnight
11:25
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: debris damages houses and cars in two districts – photos
10:41
Reuters: Australia believes that Russo-Ukrainian war should be ended on Kyiv's terms
10:27
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: