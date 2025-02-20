Russia hits power facility in Odesa Oblast overnight

Russia has continued to target energy facilities in Odesa Oblast for the second night in a row. This time, Russian forces hit a power facility belonging to Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK.

Quote: "The enemy continues the energy terror of Odesa Oblast for the second night in a row. During a large-scale attack, a DTEK energy facility was attacked again."

Details: The power engineers will start inspecting the equipment as soon as they receive permission and carry out emergency repair work.

On the evening of 19 February, Russia attacked Odesa again with attack drones, causing damage and injuring a man.

The attack cut off the power grid to about 5,000 residents of one of Odesa's districts.

