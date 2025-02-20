Russia hits power facility in Odesa Oblast overnight
Thursday, 20 February 2025, 11:50
Russia has continued to target energy facilities in Odesa Oblast for the second night in a row. This time, Russian forces hit a power facility belonging to Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK.
Source: DTEK press service
Quote: "The enemy continues the energy terror of Odesa Oblast for the second night in a row. During a large-scale attack, a DTEK energy facility was attacked again."
Details: The power engineers will start inspecting the equipment as soon as they receive permission and carry out emergency repair work.
Background:
- On the evening of 19 February, Russia attacked Odesa again with attack drones, causing damage and injuring a man.
- The attack cut off the power grid to about 5,000 residents of one of Odesa's districts.
