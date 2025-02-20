All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia hits power facility in Odesa Oblast overnight

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 20 February 2025, 11:50
Russia hits power facility in Odesa Oblast overnight
Aftermath of an attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has continued to target energy facilities in Odesa Oblast for the second night in a row. This time, Russian forces hit a power facility belonging to Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK.

Source: DTEK press service

Quote: "The enemy continues the energy terror of Odesa Oblast for the second night in a row. During a large-scale attack, a DTEK energy facility was attacked again."  

Advertisement:

Details: The power engineers will start inspecting the equipment as soon as they receive permission and carry out emergency repair work.

Background:

  • On the evening of 19 February, Russia attacked Odesa again with attack drones, causing damage and injuring a man.
  • The attack cut off the power grid to about 5,000 residents of one of Odesa's districts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa OblastattackenergyDTEK
Advertisement:
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv
Senator Sanders: Trump lies about Ukraine, Zelenskyy and Europe while cosying up to Putin – video
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
UK PM to propose sending 30.000 European soldiers to Ukraine
All News
Odesa Oblast
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, wounding woman
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man – photos
RECENT NEWS
14:30
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
14:18
Russian strike on Kherson apartment block: dead man retrieved from under rubble
14:18
Poll shows 63% of Ukrainians oppose any elections until end of war
14:00
Ukraine's spy chief: I believe we will reach a ceasefire this year
13:59
Russian forces capture Sverdlikovo in Kursk Oblast and advance in Donetsk Oblast
13:55
Ukraine's emergency services still dealing with aftermath six days since Russian drone attack on Chornobyl nuclear plant – photos
13:52
Russian forces shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two men – photos
13:25
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to spend over US$1 billion on First-Person View drones this year
13:06
Spanish PM announces visit to Ukraine
12:46
Bank owned by Ukraine's fifth president may be deprived of another licence due to sanctions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: