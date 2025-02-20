All Sections
Leader of UK right-wing populists stands up for Zelenskyy after Trump's statements

Oleh PavliukThursday, 20 February 2025, 17:10
Leader of UK right-wing populists stands up for Zelenskyy after Trump's statements
Nigel Farage. Stock photo: Getty Images

Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK right-wing populist party Reform UK, has stood up for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom Donald Trump has called a "dictator".

Source: Farage said this on GB News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The head of Reform UK argues that people "should always take everything Donald Trump says seriously" but "not always absolutely literally".

"I think that applies very much in this case. There is a lot of bad blood between Trump and previous Ukrainian leaders. You know, the impeachment that happened was all because of the relationship between the Ukrainian government and the Biden family," Farage said.

"So, let's be clear: Zelenskyy is not a dictator," he added.

At the same time, the leader of the UK right-wing populists added that it would be "right" for Ukrainians to have a certain "timeline for elections".

"There needs to be a timeline so that the Ukrainian people can vote on the peace deal," Farage said.

Background:

  • The day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responding to Donald Trump's statements that his support among Ukrainians was allegedly 4%, said that Trump was a victim of Russian disinformation.
  • After that, Trump called the Ukrainian president a dictator and said that Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

