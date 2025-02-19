Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim about his approval rating

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to US President Donald Trump’s claim that his approval rating among Ukrainians is 4%.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president said Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.

Advertisement:

He pointed out that according to a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) poll, his trust rating is 57%.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If someone wants to replace me immediately, they will not succeed right now... If we are talking about 4%, we have seen this disinformation, we understand that it comes from Russia, and we have evidence."

Background:

Speaking to journalists at Mar-a-Lago earlier, Trump said he supported Russia's demands for presidential elections in Ukraine.

The US president claimed: "I hate to say it, but he’s down at 4% approval rating".

Fox News host and White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich said that the US and Russia are discussing a three-stage peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and eventually the signing of a final agreement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!