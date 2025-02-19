All Sections
Trump calls Zelenskyy dictator for refusing to hold elections

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 February 2025, 18:17
Trump calls Zelenskyy dictator for refusing to hold elections
Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator because he supposedly refuses to hold elections.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump reiterated his claim that Zelenskyy's approval rating is allegedly extremely low.

"He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden 'like a fiddle'.

A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump said.

According to Trump, "a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending US$350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the US and 'TRUMP', will never be able to settle".

In addition, he said that the United States had spent US$200 billion more than Europe and that "Europe's money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back".

Trump also argued that the war is much more important for Europe than for the United States because "we have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation".

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to US President Donald Trump's claim that only 4% of Ukrainians supported him.
  • In particular, the Ukrainian president stressed that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
  • Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also dismissed Trump's claims about Zelenskyy's low rating, stating that the Ukrainian president's approval is comparable to Trump's own.

