UK defence minister compares Zelenskyy to Churchill after Trump's statements

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has rebutted US President Donald Trump, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator for allegedly refusing to hold elections.

Source: Healey during a visit to Norway, European Pravda reports, citing Sky News

Details: When asked about Donald Trump's comments in which he called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator" and called for elections, Healey said he saw "the Ukrainian president's commitment to his country".

"This was a man who, stuck in his country, led his country, and still does," he added.

"He was elected. He's the elected leader of Ukraine, and he's done what Winston Churchill did in Britain in the Second World War, suspended elections while at war," the UK minister said.

"And our job is to stand with the Ukrainians, support the Ukrainians, support them in their fight. And if they choose to talk, support them in the negotiations as well," he said.

Background:

The day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responding to Donald Trump's statements that his support among Ukrainians was allegedly 4%, said that Trump was a victim of Russian disinformation.

After that, Trump called the Ukrainian president a dictator and said that Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

Trump then again called Zelenskyy a "dictator" and criticised him for refusing to sign an agreement on the development of Ukrainian mineral resources.

