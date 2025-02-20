All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UK defence minister compares Zelenskyy to Churchill after Trump's statements

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 20 February 2025, 19:41
UK defence minister compares Zelenskyy to Churchill after Trump's statements
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has rebutted US President Donald Trump, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator for allegedly refusing to hold elections.

Source: Healey during a visit to Norway, European Pravda reports, citing Sky News

Details: When asked about Donald Trump's comments in which he called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator" and called for elections, Healey said he saw "the Ukrainian president's commitment to his country".

Advertisement:

"This was a man who, stuck in his country, led his country, and still does," he added.

"He was elected. He's the elected leader of Ukraine, and he's done what Winston Churchill did in Britain in the Second World War, suspended elections while at war," the UK minister said.

"And our job is to stand with the Ukrainians, support the Ukrainians, support them in their fight. And if they choose to talk, support them in the negotiations as well," he said.

Background:

  • The day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responding to Donald Trump's statements that his support among Ukrainians was allegedly 4%, said that Trump was a victim of Russian disinformation.
  • After that, Trump called the Ukrainian president a dictator and said that Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
  • Trump then again called Zelenskyy a "dictator" and criticised him for refusing to sign an agreement on the development of Ukrainian mineral resources.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
First images show Ukrainian F-16s in action – photos
All News
UK
Leader of UK right-wing populists stands up for Zelenskyy after Trump's statements
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron and UK PM
UK PM to propose sending 30.000 European soldiers to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:56
Russian troops attempt to destroy Ukrainian logistics in Kursk Oblast, reports DeepState
21:47
Man killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
21:19
Ukrainian PM tells Trump's envoy about Ukrainian economy being fully mobilised for war production
21:08
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
20:43
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
20:02
Gucci registers trademark in Russia
19:46
Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed
19:41
UK defence minister compares Zelenskyy to Churchill after Trump's statements
19:34
Russian aircraft strike on Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing one man – photos
19:29
Trump again calls Canada a US state and refers to country's PM as governor
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: