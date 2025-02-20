Macron: Zelenskyy was elected in free elections, unlike Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron has become one of the latest politicians to voice his support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump called him a "dictator without elections".
Source: BFMTV, a French TV and radio channel, citing Macron in a live Q&A session on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Macron stressed that Zelenskyy "was elected in free elections, which cannot be said of Vladimir Putin, who has been killing off his opponents and manipulating his elections for years".
He reaffirmed that the Ukrainian president is legitimate.
Quote: "Do you think he [Zelenskyy] can organise presidential or parliamentary elections in a country where millions of Ukrainians have fled for their safety, where several million others have been mobilised on the front line, and where a whole swathe of its territory has been occupied by Russia?"
Background:
- Earlier, Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s claim that his approval rating among Ukrainians was 4%, stating that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
- Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!