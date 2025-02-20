All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Macron: Zelenskyy was elected in free elections, unlike Putin

Oleh PavliukThursday, 20 February 2025, 23:26
Macron: Zelenskyy was elected in free elections, unlike Putin
Stock Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has become one of the latest politicians to voice his support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump called him a "dictator without elections".

Source: BFMTV, a French TV and radio channel, citing Macron in a live Q&A session on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron stressed that Zelenskyy "was elected in free elections, which cannot be said of Vladimir Putin, who has been killing off his opponents and manipulating his elections for years".

Advertisement:

He reaffirmed that the Ukrainian president is legitimate.

Quote: "Do you think he [Zelenskyy] can organise presidential or parliamentary elections in a country where millions of Ukrainians have fled for their safety, where several million others have been mobilised on the front line, and where a whole swathe of its territory has been occupied by Russia?" 

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronZelenskyyPutin
Advertisement:
US presents Ukraine with revised "mineral deal" addressing some of Kyiv's concerns, reports Axios
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
Zelenskyy says he had "good discussion" with Trump's envoy: mineral deal discussed
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
All News
Macron
"Ukraine's future cannot be decided without them": France reveals what Macron will discuss with Trump
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron and UK PM
Macron after second emergency meeting in Paris: We stand with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Macron: Zelenskyy was elected in free elections, unlike Putin
22:46
Several European leaders plan to visit Ukraine on 24 February
22:18
US presents Ukraine with revised "mineral deal" addressing some of Kyiv's concerns, reports Axios
22:11
Explosions heard in Kyiv as threat of Russian strike drones reported
21:56
Russian troops attempt to destroy Ukrainian logistics in Kursk Oblast, reports DeepState
21:50
Whatever foreign politicians say, the front line should always have the last word, says Azov Brigade commander
21:47
Man killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
21:19
Ukraine's economy fully mobilised for war production, PM tells Trump's envoy
21:08
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
20:43
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: