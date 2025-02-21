Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 121 times on front lines in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 121 times across the war zone in the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting occurring on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 21 February

Quote: "The enemy subjected Ukrainian units' positions and populated areas to 3 missile strikes and 93 airstrikes, launching 17 missiles and dropping 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out more than 5,500 attacks, including 129 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,650 kamikaze drones in their strikes."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Zapadne on 20 February.

On the Kupiansk front, seven combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their main efforts near the settlements of Yampolivka and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attempts to break through near the settlements of Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian soldiers mounted 10 attempts to advance.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 34 Russian attacks. The Russians were most active near the settlements of Promin, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Lysivka, Vodiane Druhe, Serhiivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Sribne, Andriivka and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are holding off the Russian onslaught. Russian troops made 12 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novoocheretuvate and Pryvilne but were repelled each time.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian troops mounted three attempts to advance near the settlements of Novosilka and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out five assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces conducted no active operations yesterday.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have stormed Ukrainian positions 29 times, carried out 19 airstrikes, dropped 25 guided aerial bombs and launched 479 attacks, including 9 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

