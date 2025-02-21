DeepState: Russians advance near Andriivka and Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast

Andriivka and Ulakly on the front line in Donetsk Oblast on 21 February. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

Russian occupation forces have recently advanced in the vicinity of the villages of Andriivka and Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState frontline analytical project

Details: The Russians have advanced near Andriivka and Ulakly.

It was reported earlier that the Russians had reached the south-eastern outskirts of the village of Kostiantynopil and were trying to gain a foothold there.

DeepState reported large-scale Russian assaults on Ulakly and Kostiantynopil on 16 February.

