DeepState: Russians advance near Andriivka and Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast
Friday, 21 February 2025, 10:59
Russian occupation forces have recently advanced in the vicinity of the villages of Andriivka and Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState frontline analytical project
Details: The Russians have advanced near Andriivka and Ulakly.
Advertisement:
It was reported earlier that the Russians had reached the south-eastern outskirts of the village of Kostiantynopil and were trying to gain a foothold there.
DeepState reported large-scale Russian assaults on Ulakly and Kostiantynopil on 16 February.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!