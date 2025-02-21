Rubio states that Iran will not have nuclear weapons under Trump

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Iran will not acquire nuclear weapons while Donald Trump is in office.

Source: Rubio in an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge, published by the US Department of State

Details: Rubio said that the Trump administration is seeking to return to maximum pressure on the Iranian regime.

He added that he would not go into details about what measures the US could take to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Quote: "But I want to make it abundantly clear the Iranian regime can never be – a regime that’s behind all of this and believes that it is their duty to export their revolution to other countries in the region – they can never allow to possess a nuclear weapon where they can hold the world hostage and where they could potentially attack Israel."

More details: Rubio said that if the US wanted the end of the Iranian regime, it would have happened.

"But the President is a peacemaker. He’d prefer to avoid that and avoid those circumstances. Under Donal Trump there is not going to be a nuclear Iran," he said.

Background: As it was reported, Trump wants to resume his campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons. Trump said he had instructed his advisers to "destroy Iran" in the event of a successful assassination attempt on his life.

