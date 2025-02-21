All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

European Commission announces aid package for Ukraine to send "strong message" of support

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 21 February 2025, 17:26
European Commission announces aid package for Ukraine to send strong message of support
Stock photo: Getty Images

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, has confirmed media reports about a European aid package for Ukraine, which may be announced on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about the EU’s plans to support Ukraine, Kubilius stated that the EU's position is "very clear", as the bloc is committed to "peace through strength".

Advertisement:

He hinted that the European Union could unveil a new aid package for Ukraine on Monday, saying, "We are discussing … all the possibilities which would allow us, in a very urgent way, to send a very strong message to Ukrainians and to the world that we are standing together with Ukraine."

Quote: "I hope that a good occasion for such a message will be … the third anniversary of the war, which comes next Monday."

Details: Kubilius acknowledged the existence of "gossip" regarding specific figures but refused to speculate.

Background: 

  • Earlier, media reported that EU countries were discussing a military aid package for Ukraine worth at least €6 billion, aimed at strengthening the country’s strategic position ahead of negotiations with Russia. Some reports suggested the total value of the package could potentially rise to €10 billion.
  • Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary opposes the EU's proposed €20 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump
German chancellor candidate Merz compares Trump's statements on Ukraine to what Putin has been saying for years
Ukraine has lost 40% of gas production due to Russian strikes, Reuters says
Poll says 63% of Ukrainians approve of Zelenskyy's performance and 74% see him as patriot
Bill on full withdrawal from UN introduced in US Congress
US secretary of state outlines preconditions for Trump's in-person meeting with Putin
All News
EU
European Commission addresses EU's remaining dependence on Russian gas
EU seeks to increase gas purchases from the US to replace Russian supplies
NYT: US secretary of state calls Europeans to reassure them after US talks with Russians
RECENT NEWS
17:26
EXPLAINERWhere can the EU find funds to defend against Russia?
17:26
European Commission announces aid package for Ukraine to send "strong message" of support
17:09
Russian trolls may have spread fake videos of postal voting in Germany
17:00
Russia may agree to concede US$300bn in frozen assets as part of peace deal – Reuters
16:42
Ukrainian edtech company Headway joins Endeavor global entrepreneur community
16:33
US and Russian representatives held informal talks on Ukraine in Switzerland – Reuters
16:22
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump
15:53
Russians strike police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured
15:44
Most Danes would support their troops' participation in allied contingent in Ukraine
15:41
European Commission addresses EU's remaining dependence on Russian gas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: