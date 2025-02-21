European Commission announces aid package for Ukraine to send "strong message" of support

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, has confirmed media reports about a European aid package for Ukraine, which may be announced on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about the EU’s plans to support Ukraine, Kubilius stated that the EU's position is "very clear", as the bloc is committed to "peace through strength".

He hinted that the European Union could unveil a new aid package for Ukraine on Monday, saying, "We are discussing … all the possibilities which would allow us, in a very urgent way, to send a very strong message to Ukrainians and to the world that we are standing together with Ukraine."

Quote: "I hope that a good occasion for such a message will be … the third anniversary of the war, which comes next Monday."

Details: Kubilius acknowledged the existence of "gossip" regarding specific figures but refused to speculate.

Background:

Earlier, media reported that EU countries were discussing a military aid package for Ukraine worth at least €6 billion, aimed at strengthening the country’s strategic position ahead of negotiations with Russia. Some reports suggested the total value of the package could potentially rise to €10 billion.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary opposes the EU's proposed €20 billion aid package for Ukraine.

