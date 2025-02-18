All Sections
EU preparing at least €6 billion in military aid for Ukraine, Politico says

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 18 February 2025, 20:04
The flags of the EU and Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is discussing a military aid package for Ukraine worth at least €6 billion, aimed at strengthening the country’s strategic position ahead of negotiations with Russia.

Source: Politico, citing three diplomatic sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Politico sources revealed that the package includes 1.5 million artillery shells, air defence systems and equipment for Ukrainian brigades.

They also state that the total value of the package could potentially rise to €10 billion after EU member states assess what they can provide to Kyiv.

European countries will have the option to contribute either financially or by supplying military equipment, with each country’s contribution proportionate to its gross national income, Politico reports.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the package at their next meeting in Brussels next week.

The report notes that it is unlikely the military aid package will be unanimously approved by EU member states due to Hungary’s position. As a result, it may be implemented by a coalition of willing countries.

Politico expects that the announcement of the package could take place ahead of a symbolic visit by European Commissioners to Kyiv, scheduled for 24 February.

Background: Earlier reports indicated that the EU is discussing a large-scale plan to increase defence spending and assist Ukraine in acquiring military equipment, with the initiative potentially reaching around €700 billion.

