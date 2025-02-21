All Sections
Trump says Zelenskyy is not "very important" in peace talks

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 21 February 2025, 18:23
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump believes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not very important in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News Radio, as quoted by Bloomberg; reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said in the interview that Zelenskyy has failed to end the war in the three years since Russia's full-scale invasion began.

"I don’t think he’s very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you," Trump said, referring to negotiations to end the war with Russia.

"When Zelenskyy said, oh, he wasn’t invited to a meeting, I mean, it wasn’t a priority because he did such a bad job in negotiating so far," the US president said.

Trump also reiterated his belief that his predecessor Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could have prevented the war.

"Every time I say, ‘Oh it’s not Russia’s fault,’ I always get slammed by the fake news, but I’m telling you, Biden said the wrong things, Zelenskyy said the wrong things, they got attacked by somebody that’s much bigger and much stronger," Trump said.

"But Russia could have been talked out of that so easily," he added.

Trump also acknowledged that Russia attacked Ukraine without any reason to do so. At the same time, he continued to insist that this war would not have happened if Russia had been negotiated with.

Background:

  • Trump has made a number of harsh statements against Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days. In particular, the US president called Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections".
  • On 18 February, top officials of the Russian Federation and the United States met in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine's participation. At the meeting, the parties agreed to "address irritants" to the bilateral relationship and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

