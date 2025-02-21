Slovak PM Fico boasts about meeting with Elon Musk

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico has travelled to Washington and met with billionaire Elon Musk, an influential ally of US President Donald Trump, after requesting the meeting in a letter more than a week ago.

Source: Slovak newspaper Aktuality, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking about his meeting with Musk, Fico described him as "one of the most influential people not only in the US but likely in the entire world".

He said they discussed the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and agreed to "exchange information where absolutely necessary".

Fico and Musk also talked about the tariffs and duties that Trump plans to introduce and their potential impact on the European Union and Slovakia.

Fico noted that he does not expect Musk to visit Slovakia due to his busy schedule, so he invited members of Musk’s team to assess the country’s investment climate instead.

Notably, the meeting between the Slovak PM and Musk, a close Trump ally, took place as the US intensifies its involvement in Europe’s security and political affairs.

Background:

On 18 February, a meeting between top Russian and US officials took place in Saudi Arabia without the participation of Ukraine.

The US and Russian delegations agreed to "address irritants to bilateral relationship" and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

