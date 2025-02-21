Survey shows 65% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, but even more trust former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

The level of Ukrainians’ trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has risen from 57% in January to 65%.

Source: a survey by the Rating sociological group

Details: Meanwhile, 34% of surveyed Ukrainian citizens do not trust Zelenskyy.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi is trusted by 76% of respondents, and 16% do not trust him.

Serhii Prytula – 34% trust, 51% do not trust.

Petro Poroshenko – 22% trust, 76% do not trust.

Dmytro Razumkov – 19% trust, 41% do not trust.

Yuliia Tymoshenko – 11% trust, 86% do not trust.

Survey participation: Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older across all oblasts, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as areas where Ukrainian mobile network was unavailable at the time of the survey. Sample size: 1,200 respondents.

The survey was conducted on 20-21 February using computer-assisted telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

The margin of error of the survey, with a confidence level of 0.95, does not exceed 2.8%.



