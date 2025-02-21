Hungarian foreign minister reveals how Hungary helped supply gas to Transnistria at Russia's request

A gas trader with Hungarian capital signed a contract to supply gas to the unrecognised region of Transnistria.

Source: Hungarian news portal 24.hu, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed at a press conference with the Secretary General of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) on Friday, 21 February, that a few weeks ago, he was approached by the Russian deputy prime minister responsible for energy regarding this issue.

Quote from Szijjártó: "I then held negotiations with several Hungarian-owned energy companies, as well as with the Moldovan foreign minister, and as a result, a company with Hungarian capital will indeed transport natural gas to the region of Transnistria."

Szijjártó didn’t name the company involved.

Background:

Until 10 February, Transnistria received gas through the first tranche of European aid. However, it later refused further EU assistance and announced plans to purchase gas using loan funds provided by Russia.

On 11 February, Moldova’s state gas supplier, Moldovagaz, transferred 3 million cubic metres of gas to Transnistria "on credit" to maintain the stability of the gas transport system.

On 12 February, it was reported that Moldovagaz purchased 2.59 million cubic metres of gas for Transnistria on the Romanian exchange using a prepayment from Transnistrian gas supplier Tiraspoltransgas.

On 14 February, Transnistria began receiving gas from a Hungarian company via Moldovagaz, paying for it with funds from a Russian loan.

