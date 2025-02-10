Unrecognised Transnistria rejects €60 million EU aid but keeps gas supply

The Moldovan government has announced that the authorities in the unrecognised region of Transnistria, under pressure from Moscow, have rejected €60 million in EU aid to tackle its energy crisis. Despite this, gas will still be supplied to the region.

Source: Moldovan news outlet NewsMaker, citing Moldova’s PM Dorin Recean, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rechan said that Tiraspol had refused to accept EU aid, citing the conditions attached to it. However, he believes the real reason lies in pressure from Moscow.

Quote: "Tiraspol refused. Russia is preventing them from accepting European assistance, fearing it could lead to a loss of control over the region. The main condition Tiraspol rejected was the gradual increase in consumer tariffs. As a result, they cannot receive European aid, which means the residents of Transnistria will continue to live in uncertainty."

He added that Chișinău would not abandon the region and would not block gas supplies. The Hungarian company MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG will oversee the supply, with funding from Dubai's JNX General Trading. Russian media previously reported that the funds essentially come from Russia.

Quote: "Both companies have been audited and will supply gas to Moldova’s border under a contract with Moldovagaz [Moldova's national gas operator]. We will allow the transit, but Tiraspol must take steps to demonstrate openness – such as releasing political prisoners, resolving the school issue in Rîbnița, maintaining Moldova’s public broadcaster Moldova 1 in the network, and dismantling the checkpoints set up in 2022."

Quote: "This is not an agreement between the Moldovan government and Russia. It’s a decision made to prevent people on the left bank from freezing. We will continue to make rational and responsible decisions to maintain peace and understanding across the country."

Background: On 1 February, after gas purchased by Chișinău with EU funds started flowing into Transnistria, rolling blackouts were lifted, and heating was restored to consumers' homes. However, by 10 February, the first €20 million in EU grant funds are expected to be exhausted.

