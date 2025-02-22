All Sections
Railway crossing flagman killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 22 February 2025, 01:43
An ambulance. Photo: Getty Images

A 60-year-old railway crossing flagman has been killed in the aftermath of the Russian UAV attack in the Boryspil district of Kyiv Oblast. An apartment building and an educational institution have also been damaged due to the attack. 

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukrzaliznytsia, a state-owned Ukrainian railway company

Details: The report of Ukrzaliznytsia states that an employee who worked as a flagman at the railway crossing in the Boryspil district was killed in the Russian attack. The man died before the arrival of medical personnel.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that civilian infrastructure was also damaged in the aftermath of the attack. 

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "A fire broke out in a warehouse in the aftermath of the attack, and it is now being put out. The windows of an apartment building and an educational institution nearby were damaged."

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 21:38 on the evening of 21 February and lasted until 01:14 on 22 February. At 00:30, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were operating in the city. 

