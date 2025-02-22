Rubio says US resolution with no mention of Russia's invasion or occupied territories will help end war 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on UN states to support the US draft resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which does not mention the occupied Ukrainian territories or Russian aggression.

Source: a statement by the Department of State on Saturday, 22 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio said that as the third anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian war approaches, the United States has proposed "a simple, historic resolution" to the UN and called for its support "to chart a path to peace".

Quote: "This resolution is consistent with President Trump’s view that the UN must return to its founding purpose, as enshrined in the UN Charter, to maintain international peace and security, including through the peaceful settlement of disputes."

More details: Rubio said that support for the US draft resolution means reaffirming that "this conflict [as they call the war – ed.] is awful, that the UN can help end it, and that peace is possible".

The very short US draft resolution, introduced the previous day, expresses sorrow over the tragic loss of life during the Russo-Ukrainian "conflict" and calls for a swift end to it by establishing a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

There is no mention of the full-scale invasion, occupation of the occupied territories of Ukraine, violation of international law, or Russia being an aggressor state in the draft resolution.

Nevertheless, the United States refused to co-author another draft resolution from the European Union and Ukraine, which refers to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and demands that Russia immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

Both drafts are timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which falls on Monday, 24 February, when the UN General Assembly will vote on them.

Earlier, the media also learned that the United States, for the first time, has opposed naming Russia as an aggressor in a joint G7 statement being prepared for the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

