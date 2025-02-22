In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, 21 February, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico actually justified Russian aggression against Ukraine and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not wanting to "hold elections".

Source: European Pravda

Details: In a 15-minute speech, Fico praised Donald Trump, who, according to the Slovak PM, is bringing "peace to Europe".

"No one is disputing that Russia's use of military force in Ukraine was a violation of international law. However, Russia had serious security reasons for doing so, because it has long been misled on the issue of NATO enlargement," he said, effectively justifying Moscow's actions.

Fico claimed that the "conflict", as he referred to the Russo-Ukrainian war, could have been resolved much faster, but "the absolute majority of the European Union member states, with the exception of Slovakia and Hungary, have endorsed the idea that the war in Ukraine should be used to weaken Russia politically and economically".

He also accused the European Union of "pushing themselves to the US-Russian peace negotiating table, even though for three years now, they have and still do openly support the war in Ukraine".

In his speech, the Slovak prime minister also supported Trump's recent statements about Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that Zelenskyy "actually needs this war".

"When there is a war, there cannot be democratic elections... When there is a war, it is difficult to investigate where a huge part of the funding given to Ukraine ended up," Fico said.

At the end, speaking about Ukraine, the Slovak prime minister acknowledged that the "peace talks" may not lead to a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and its territorial integrity.

"However, Europe should in any case help the US president to end the senseless killings in Ukraine as quickly as possible and not hinder him from achieving this goal," he said.

Background:

It is worth noting that the Slovak prime minister has previously repeated the Russian narrative about the causes of the war, including Putin's statement that the current Ukrainian government is running a Nazi state.

Moreover, after large anti-government protests gripped the country, Fico called Zelenskyy an "enemy of Slovakia".

