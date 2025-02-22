NATO to build jet fuel pipeline to Czechia and Poland in preparation for war with Russia, Reuters says

NATO is planning to build a pipeline system from Germany to Poland and Czechia to ensure a rapid supply of aviation fuel for fighter jets in case of war with Russia.

Source: Reuters, citing Der Spiegel, a German weekly news magazine

Details: The Cold War-era NATO pipeline system presently ends in western Germany.

According to an internal memo from the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, cited by Der Spiegel, there are "significant problems in the sustainable fuel supply for forces that would need to be deployed to the eastern border in case of emergency".

Der Spiegel reports, citing a separate briefing document for senior officials at the German Ministry of Defence, that internal discussions among NATO allies have determined pipeline systems to be "the backbone of NATO’s fuel supply".

Der Spiegel notes that the project to construct the additional pipeline is expected to cost €21 billion, with completion of the pipeline's construction anticipated by 2035.

