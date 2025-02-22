All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

NATO to build jet fuel pipeline to Czechia and Poland in preparation for war with Russia, Reuters says

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 22 February 2025, 15:20
NATO to build jet fuel pipeline to Czechia and Poland in preparation for war with Russia, Reuters says
Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO is planning to build a pipeline system from Germany to Poland and Czechia to ensure a rapid supply of aviation fuel for fighter jets in case of war with Russia.

Source: Reuters, citing Der Spiegel, a German weekly news magazine

Details: The Cold War-era NATO pipeline system presently ends in western Germany.

Advertisement:

According to an internal memo from the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, cited by Der Spiegel, there are "significant problems in the sustainable fuel supply for forces that would need to be deployed to the eastern border in case of emergency".

Der Spiegel reports, citing a separate briefing document for senior officials at the German Ministry of Defence, that internal discussions among NATO allies have determined pipeline systems to be "the backbone of NATO’s fuel supply".

Der Spiegel notes that the project to construct the additional pipeline is expected to cost €21 billion, with completion of the pipeline's construction anticipated by 2035.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATORussiawar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
US threatens to cut Ukraine off from Starlink if it rejects mineral agreement – Reuters
US proposes alternative UN resolution on Ukraine, incorporating Russian amendments
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
All News
NATO
NATO secretary general briefs Zelenskyy on discussions with Trump's special Ukraine envoy and Europeans in Paris
Politico: NATO says Russia's losses in Ukraine are growing, with 530,000 troops lost last year alone
Zelenskyy compares blocking of Ukraine's NATO accession to US withdrawal from Afghanistan
RECENT NEWS
16:23
EU estimates nearly US$30 billion losses from Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs
16:11
Zelenskyy speaks with UK PM: Europe should be involved in peace talks
15:59
Ukraine launches production of acoustic sensors for artillery detection
15:55
Submission to aggressor breeds future aggression, says Spanish PM ahead of Kyiv visit
15:33
Zelenskyy speaks with Dutch PM: new F-16 deliveries expected
15:20
NATO to build jet fuel pipeline to Czechia and Poland in preparation for war with Russia, Reuters says
15:04
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
14:45
Italy and France's "scepticism" blocks major EU aid package for Ukraine, Spiegel says
14:30
Ukrainian polar explorer comes back to Antarctica after severe war injury – photos
14:17
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: