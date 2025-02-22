All Sections
Zelenskyy speaks with Dutch PM: new F-16 deliveries expected

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 22 February 2025, 15:33
Zelenskyy speaks with Dutch PM: new F-16 deliveries expected
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Saturday, 22 February.

Source: Zelenskyy and Schoof on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the Netherlands had reiterated that any discussions regarding Ukraine and Europe should not occur without their involvement.

Quote: "We are grateful to the Netherlands for all the assistance provided and its readiness to continue and expand its support. This is important for the stability of Europe. This year, we expect further deliveries of F-16s – Ukraine’s skies must be protected and secure," the Ukrainian president added.

Schoof, in turn, noted that he had pledged further military, financial and political support for Ukraine.

"A ceasefire without Ukraine and Europe at the table is not an option. For the future of Ukraine and Europe, Russia must not emerge from this war as the victor," he stressed.

Background: 

ZelenskyyaircraftNetherlandsaid for Ukraine
