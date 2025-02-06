All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian Air Force receives new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 February 2025, 19:06
Ukrainian Air Force receives new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands
F-16 fighter jet. Stock photo: Getty Images

A new batch of F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine from the Netherlands.

Source: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov via the Ministry of Defence's press service; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing in Kyiv on 6 February, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Umierov: "The Ukrainian Air Force has received much-anticipated reinforcements – the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France and F-16s from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Advertisement:

These modern combat aircraft are now in Ukraine and will soon be deployed on combat missions, enhancing our defence capabilities and strengthening our ability to counter Russian aggression effectively."

Details: In response to journalists' questions following a meeting with the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Zelenskyy confirmed that additional F-16s had arrived in Ukraine, saying: "Yes".

He further clarified that the aircraft were delivered on Wednesday, 5 February.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy refrained from disclosing the number of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets received from France.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I can’t reveal the number [of Mirage 2000s] – I’m not authorised to – but the delivery aligns with the timeline agreed upon with President Macron of France. Yes, the Mirages have arrived. We had been expecting both the additional F-16s and the Mirages to arrive together."

Support UP or become our patron!

fighter jetsUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Sign of healthy democracy is willingness to have elections even in time of war, says Trump's envoy
Ukrainian Air Force receives new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands
Pope urges Ukrainian youth to forgive enemies for sake of peace
Ukrainians fear price hikes more than territorial occupation, survey shows
Trump restates plan for US takeover of Gaza
UK to lead instead of US as London officially calls Ramstein meeting
All News
fighter jets
First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says
Netherlands to help train 26 Ukrainians to service F-16s
Six Russian missiles shot down in one combat mission – record of Ukrainian F-16 pilot
RECENT NEWS
21:36
Ukrainian Olympic champion Mahuchikh opens new season with victory at tournament in Italy
21:30
Ukrainian-born singer and former MP to stand trial for collaborationism
21:15
Ukraine to receive mobile laboratory from Netherlands for investigating war crimes – photo
20:40
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to invest at least €1.5 billion in Ukraine this year
20:40
New Pentagon chief expected at UK-led Ramstein meeting
20:21
Zelenskyy believes Trump currently lacks official plan for ending war
20:16
Sign of healthy democracy is willingness to have elections even in time of war, says Trump's envoy
20:08
Children forcibly taken by Russian authorities to occupied Crimea brought back to Ukraine
19:55
EXPLAINERWill Fico and Orbán's blackmail succeed in restoring Russian gas transit?
19:30
Ryanair aims to be first airline returning to Ukraine after skies reopen
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: