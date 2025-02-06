Ukrainian Air Force receives new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands

A new batch of F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine from the Netherlands.

Source: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov via the Ministry of Defence's press service; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing in Kyiv on 6 February, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Umierov: "The Ukrainian Air Force has received much-anticipated reinforcements – the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France and F-16s from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

These modern combat aircraft are now in Ukraine and will soon be deployed on combat missions, enhancing our defence capabilities and strengthening our ability to counter Russian aggression effectively."

Details: In response to journalists' questions following a meeting with the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Zelenskyy confirmed that additional F-16s had arrived in Ukraine, saying: "Yes".

He further clarified that the aircraft were delivered on Wednesday, 5 February.

Zelenskyy refrained from disclosing the number of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets received from France.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I can’t reveal the number [of Mirage 2000s] – I’m not authorised to – but the delivery aligns with the timeline agreed upon with President Macron of France. Yes, the Mirages have arrived. We had been expecting both the additional F-16s and the Mirages to arrive together."

