All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU estimates nearly US$30 billion losses from Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 22 February 2025, 16:23
EU estimates nearly US$30 billion losses from Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs
Steel coils sit in a storage area ahead of shipping at the Salzgitter AG steel plant in Salzgitter, Germany. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union estimated that the first wave of tariffs on steel and aluminium imposed by US President Donald Trump will result in a hit to EU exports worth up to €28 billion (approx. US$29.3 billion).

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, presented the EU's estimated losses from Trump's tariffs during a meeting with EU ambassadors on Friday, 21 February.

Advertisement:

This followed a visit to Washington, where Šefčovič sought to establish contact with US partners in order to minimise the impact of the tariffs on the European economy.

The European Commission's assessment indicated that the new US tariffs could potentially affect four times as many goods as during Trump's first term. However, the situation is in flux and the scope of tariffs may still change.

Background:

  • Donald Trump previously announced plans to impose tariffs of 25% on steel and aluminium exports to the US, which could come into effect on 12 March.
  • Even before receiving official notification regarding the imposition of additional tariffs on EU goods, the European Commission called Trump's decision as "unlawful and economically counterproductive".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUSA
Advertisement:
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
US threatens to cut Ukraine off from Starlink if it rejects mineral agreement – Reuters
US proposes alternative UN resolution on Ukraine, incorporating Russian amendments
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
All News
EU
EU prepares €20bn military assistance package for Ukraine – Bloomberg
"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine
EU begins discussions on 17th sanctions package against Russia
RECENT NEWS
16:23
EU estimates nearly US$30 billion losses from Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs
16:11
Zelenskyy speaks with UK PM: Europe should be involved in peace talks
15:59
Ukraine launches production of acoustic sensors for artillery detection
15:55
Submission to aggressor breeds future aggression, says Spanish PM ahead of Kyiv visit
15:33
Zelenskyy speaks with Dutch PM: new F-16 deliveries expected
15:20
NATO to build jet fuel pipeline to Czechia and Poland in preparation for war with Russia, Reuters says
15:04
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
14:45
Italy and France's "scepticism" blocks major EU aid package for Ukraine, Spiegel says
14:30
Ukrainian polar explorer comes back to Antarctica after severe war injury – photos
14:17
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: