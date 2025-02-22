Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring three people
Saturday, 22 February 2025, 23:31
Three people have been injured in a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on Saturday evening.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attacked the Odesa district with attack drones.
Advertisement:
As a result of the attack, a residential house caught fire. Three people were injured.
All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack."
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!