Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring three people

Three people have been injured in a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on Saturday evening.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Odesa district with attack drones.

As a result of the attack, a residential house caught fire. Three people were injured.

All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack."

