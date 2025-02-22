All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring three people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 February 2025, 23:31
Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring three people
Stock photo: Getty Images

Three people have been injured in a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on Saturday evening.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Odesa district with attack drones.

Advertisement:

As a result of the attack, a residential house caught fire. Three people were injured.

All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Demonstration in support of Ukraine takes place in Washington, DC – photos
Elon Musk denies that Americans blackmailed Ukraine by cutting off Starlink
Elon Musk blames "Zelenskyy's Defence Ministry official" for crimes committed by associate of former president Yanukovych
Fresh draft minerals agreement: US to be granted 100% of financial interest
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Odesa Oblast
Russia hits power facility in Odesa Oblast overnight
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, wounding woman
RECENT NEWS
01:15
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih, injuring two people, one in heavy condition
00:22
UpdatedAir defence operates in Kyiv, drone debris fall in city centre
23:51
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 4 people
23:31
Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring three people
23:01
Demonstration in support of Ukraine takes place in Washington, DC – photos
21:47
Elon Musk denies that Americans blackmailed Ukraine by cutting off Starlink
21:18
Survey shows majority of Norwegians support increasing aid to Ukraine
21:01
Elon Musk blames "Zelenskyy's Defence Ministry official" for crimes committed by associate of former president Yanukovych
20:12
Bloomberg: EU again checks possibility of seizing some of Russia's frozen assets
19:27
Woman killed and 3 other people injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: