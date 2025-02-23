All Sections
We have to end this war somehow, says Polish president after meeting with Trump

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 23 February 2025, 09:16
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has claimed that Ukraine will not survive the war without American support, adding that "we have to end this war somehow". Duda made his remarks after a meeting with Donald Trump in the US on Saturday, 22 February.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, citing Duda, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Duda met with Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference on the outskirts of Washington on Saturday. In an interview later given to Polish news channel TV Republika, Duda said that the US president is determined to put an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine.

"Russia should not be allowed to defeat Ukraine," Duda said, adding that the question is how to end the war.

According to the Polish president, "Ukraine will not survive this war without American support", and given the nature of Russia and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, for whom the lives of Russian soldiers do not matter, "we have to end this war somehow".

In an interview with Polish TV channel TVN, Duda emphasised that the most important thing for him is that "the war ends with a just and lasting peace".

He added that this means guaranteeing that "the war will not come back and that Russia will not attack anyone else".

Trump's meeting with Duda comes as European leaders struggle to bridge the deepening rift between Washington and Kyiv.

Background: 

  • On Friday, Duda wrote on X (Twitter) that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called him, and they "had a frank conversation hot on the heels of recent meetings" with Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia.
  • Duda advised Zelenskyy to remain committed to constructive cooperation with Trump.

DudaTrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
