Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his meeting with US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg as "a good discussion", during which they discussed the battlefield situation, effective security guarantees and an agreement on rare earth minerals.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the discussion focused on "battlefield situation, how to return our prisoners of war, and effective security guarantees".

He also reaffirmed to Trump's special envoy Ukraine’s willingness to reach "a strong, effective investment and security agreement with the President of the United States".

Quote: "We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way to achieve results. Our team is ready to work 24/7. Success unites us all. Strong Ukraine-US relations benefit the entire world."

Background:

According to media reports, the Trump administration proposed that Ukraine grant the US a 50% stake in the country’s rare earth mineral resources. However, President Zelenskyy refused to sign the agreement.

In recent days, this has led to sharp remarks from Trump, who notably called Zelenskyy "a dictator without elections".

Reports suggest that the US administration may attempt to reach a simplified mineral agreement with Ukraine to speed up the process, with detailed terms to be discussed later.

