All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 20 February 2025, 19:46
Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy a good discussions: mineral deal discussed
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his meeting with US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg as "a good discussion", during which they discussed the battlefield situation, effective security guarantees and an agreement on rare earth minerals.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the discussion focused on "battlefield situation, how to return our prisoners of war, and effective security guarantees".

Advertisement:

He also reaffirmed to Trump's special envoy Ukraine’s willingness to reach "a strong, effective investment and security agreement with the President of the United States".

Quote: "We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way to achieve results. Our team is ready to work 24/7. Success unites us all. Strong Ukraine-US relations benefit the entire world." 

Background:

  • According to media reports, the Trump administration proposed that Ukraine grant the US a 50% stake in the country’s rare earth mineral resources. However, President Zelenskyy refused to sign the agreement.
  • In recent days, this has led to sharp remarks from Trump, who notably called Zelenskyy "a dictator without elections".
  • Reports suggest that the US administration may attempt to reach a simplified mineral agreement with Ukraine to speed up the process, with detailed terms to be discussed later.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
First images show Ukrainian F-16s in action – photos
All News
Trump
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
Trump again calls Canada a US state and refers to country's PM as governor
CNN explains how Trump made final decision to publicly attack Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
21:56
Russian troops attempt to destroy Ukrainian logistics in Kursk Oblast, reports DeepState
21:47
Man killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
21:19
Ukrainian PM tells Trump's envoy about Ukrainian economy being fully mobilised for war production
21:08
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
20:43
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
20:02
Gucci registers trademark in Russia
19:46
Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed
19:41
UK defence minister compares Zelenskyy to Churchill after Trump's statements
19:34
Russian aircraft strike on Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing one man – photos
19:29
Trump again calls Canada a US state and refers to country's PM as governor
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: