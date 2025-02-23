All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia remains aggressor regardless of wording, says Ukraine's foreign minister as US reportedly avoids term

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 23 February 2025, 12:08
Russia remains aggressor regardless of wording, says Ukraine's foreign minister as US reportedly avoids term
Stock Photo: UP

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged the international community to examine Russia's actions amid reports that the United States is refusing to name Russia as an aggressor in several resolutions.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter) on Sunday, 23 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha pointed out that Russia had launched a record 267 deadly drones in an overnight attack on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure.

"This demonstrates that avoiding calling Russia an aggressor does not change the fact that it is one. No one should trust Putin’s words. Look at his actions instead," Sybiha stressed.

Background: 

  • Media reports indicate that Donald Trump's administration asked Kyiv to withdraw a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning the full-scale Russian aggression and demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.
  • The United States introduced its own draft resolution, which was much weaker in terms of content and did not name Russia as the aggressor.
  • Media reports also suggested that for the first time, Washington opposed naming Russia as the aggressor in a joint G7 statement being prepared for the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Merz set to become Germany’s new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
Trump administration believes peace deal on Ukraine war is close
Ukraine has alternative to Starlink, Ukraine's defence minister says
Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
Ukraine opposes US demand to create US$500bn fund under minerals deal, Bloomberg says
Record drone attack: Ukrainian air defences destroy 138 out of 267 drones launched by Russia overnight, 119 go off radar
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine's foreign minister responds to calls to "remove the root causes" of the war by pointing to Russia
Ukraine's foreign minister reveals signals he conveyed to Trump's special envoy Kellogg at meeting in Kyiv – photos
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Trump envoy: US companies could do business in Russia if peace deal is reached
19:41
Merz set to become Germany’s new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
19:38
European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security
19:18
Zelenskyy: Frozen Russian assets belong to Ukraine
19:11
Trump administration believes peace deal on Ukraine war is close
18:52
Ukrainian President's Office chief reports constructive talks with US on mineral resources agreement
18:47
Zelenskyy warns Hungarian and Slovak PMs of risks posed by their statements on NATO non-enlargement
18:43
Zelenskyy: We'll exchange Kursk Oblast for Ukrainian territory when we get to that point
18:22
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian drones are a success and ballistic missiles are in preparation
18:19
Zelenskyy: US has not hinted at possible Starlink shutdown in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: