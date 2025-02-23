Russia remains aggressor regardless of wording, says Ukraine's foreign minister as US reportedly avoids term

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged the international community to examine Russia's actions amid reports that the United States is refusing to name Russia as an aggressor in several resolutions.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter) on Sunday, 23 February, as reported by European Pravda

This night, Russia launched a record 267 deadly drones at Ukraine, targeting civilians and critical infrastructure. This demonstrates that avoiding calling Russia an aggressor does not change the fact that it is one. No one should trust Putin’s words. Look at his actions instead. Advertisement: — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) February 23, 2025

Details: Sybiha pointed out that Russia had launched a record 267 deadly drones in an overnight attack on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure.

"This demonstrates that avoiding calling Russia an aggressor does not change the fact that it is one. No one should trust Putin’s words. Look at his actions instead," Sybiha stressed.

Background:

Media reports indicate that Donald Trump's administration asked Kyiv to withdraw a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning the full-scale Russian aggression and demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

The United States introduced its own draft resolution, which was much weaker in terms of content and did not name Russia as the aggressor.

Media reports also suggested that for the first time, Washington opposed naming Russia as the aggressor in a joint G7 statement being prepared for the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!