US asks Ukraine to withdraw its draft UN resolution on Russian aggression, WP says

US President Donald Trump's administration has asked Kyiv to withdraw a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian full-scale invasion and demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

Source: The Washington Post, citing four anonymous sources – a Ukrainian official and three European diplomats, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to a WP source in Kyiv, Washington first suggested that Kyiv change the draft UN resolution to "make it weaker".

The United States then introduced its own draft resolution and demanded that Ukraine withdraw its version, which had been agreed upon with other partner countries set to vote in its favour.

The Ukrainian source told The Washington Post that the proposal "shocked" Kyiv, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry not to withdraw the current resolution.

"Their proposition is very short and totally new language," the source noted. "Many representatives of other nations say that this looks more like a call for appeasement with [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin rather than a call for peace," the source added, noting that it is shocking they are applying pressure on Ukraine but not on Russia.

"It’s self-explanatory what is happening," a European source told WP.

A very short draft US resolution introduced earlier had expressed sorrow over "the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict" and "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia".

The draft resolution makes no mention of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's occupied territories, Moscow's violations of international law or Russia's status as an aggressor state.

Background:

The United States refused to co-sponsor another draft resolution by the European Union and Ukraine, which acknowledges the full-scale Russian invasion and demands the immediate, full, and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian armed forces from Ukraine's internationally recognised territory.

Both draft resolutions are timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday, 24 February, when the UN General Assembly is expected to vote on them.

