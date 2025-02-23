Ukraine's Security Service chief: Over 100 Russian spy networks uncovered in Ukraine

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has reported that Ukrainian intelligence services have identified 102 Russian spy networks since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Maliuk at Ukraine. Year 2025 forum

Quote from Maliuk: "Over the past 3 years, we have uncovered 102 spy networks, including top-level ones.

Advertisement:

Among them were those that planned to kill our Supreme Commander-in-Chief – the president of Ukraine."

Details: Maliuk stressed that Russia continuously attempts to operate through agents but refrained from disclosing further details. He stated that the operational situation in Ukraine remains fully under control.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!