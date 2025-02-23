Zelenskyy: Leaders of 13 countries expected in Kyiv on 24 February

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that leaders from 13 countries are expected to arrive in Kyiv on Monday, 24 February.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that a summit will take place in Kyiv on Monday which will be attended by these leaders.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We will have 13 leaders present in person and 24 leaders will join online. The leadership of the European Union will be here in Kyiv, as well as the European Parliament leadership, and many delegations... Our Ukraine – Nordic-Baltic platform – leaders from Northern Europe – will also be here."

Details: Zelenskyy said the discussions will focus on Ukraine’s strategy and security guarantee formats.

Background:

It was also announced that besides the EU leaders, the European Commissioners will be in Kyiv next week.

Leaders of several European Union countries are reported to be preparing to visit Ukraine on 24 February to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, or will participate in an EU meeting virtually.

