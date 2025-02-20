Several European leaders plan to visit Ukraine on 24 February

Leaders of several European Union countries are preparing a visit to Ukraine on 24 February, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, or will participate in an EU meeting virtually.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: So far, aside from European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, no other leaders have publicly confirmed plans to travel to Kyiv on 24 February.

Politico says leaders from Lithuania, Latvia, Malta and Canada may visit Ukraine on this day or join the event virtually to demonstrate their support for Kyiv.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will also take part in the event, her spokesperson confirmed to Politico, although the exact format of her participation remains unclear.

Several individuals involved in organising the meeting told Politico that, for security reasons, they could not disclose the names of the leaders who will be present.

However, it has been publicly stated that, in addition to the leaders, European Commissioners will also be in Kyiv next week.

Unofficial reports suggest that the EU is not currently planning an extraordinary European Council summit in response to recent developments surrounding anticipated negotiations on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war. However, such a meeting could be convened later following consultations with EU member states.

