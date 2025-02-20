All Sections
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 February 2025, 14:30
António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have announced their visit to Kyiv on 24 February, marking three years since Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: Costa on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Monday, 24 February, marks the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I have decided to be in Kyiv for that occasion with Ursula von der Leyen to reaffirm our support to the heroic Ukrainian people and to the democratically elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

Details: Costa’s statement indirectly responded to Trump’s recent remarks calling Zelenskyy a "dictator".

Costa’s post suggests that the visit was decided in the past few days – he even apologised to the leader of Côte d’Ivoire and UNESCO officials for rescheduling a previously planned event on that date.

Background:

  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is also expected to arrive in Kyiv on 24 February.
  • Unofficial reports indicate that the EU does not currently intend to hold an unscheduled European Council meeting dedicated to peace talks and security guarantees for Ukraine but does not rule out holding such an event in the future after consultations with its member states.

