Zelenskyy: Ukrainian drones are a success and ballistic missiles are in preparation
Zelenskyy has noted that Ukrainian-made drones are successfully operating on the line of contact and ballistic missiles are being prepared for use.
Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February
Quote: "Palianytsia is flying; Peklo is flying; Rota is flying, and they are achieving success hitting military targets and direct strikes. I can only thank our defence industry and production: these three [types of drone] are flying, and ballistics are in preparation."
Background: In September 2024, it was reported that the defence forces had used the Ukrainian long-range Palianytsia drone missile for the first time in August 2024, against a military target on the temporarily Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.
