All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian drones are a success and ballistic missiles are in preparation

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 23 February 2025, 18:22
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian drones are a success and ballistic missiles are in preparation

Zelenskyy has noted that Ukrainian-made drones are successfully operating on the line of contact and ballistic missiles are being prepared for use.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Quote: "Palianytsia is flying; Peklo is flying; Rota is flying, and they are achieving success hitting military targets and direct strikes. I can only thank our defence industry and production: these three [types of drone] are flying, and ballistics are in preparation."

Advertisement:

Background: In September 2024, it was reported that the defence forces had used the Ukrainian long-range Palianytsia drone missile for the first time in August 2024, against a military target on the temporarily Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyydrones
Advertisement:
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
Ukraine has alternative to Starlink, Ukraine's defence minister says
Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: US business in Ukraine will not guarantee security
Zelenskyy: External funding for 800,000-strong army is needed if Ukraine is not in NATO
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs security guarantees from US in mineral resources agreement
RECENT NEWS
23:30
Over 10,000 people gather in Paris in support of Ukraine – photos
23:17
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
22:47
Ukrainian gymnast wins two silver medals at World Cup event
22:27
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
22:06
Intensity of Russian attacks on Kursk front nears Pokrovsk front levels – General Staff
21:41
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
20:45
Zelenskyy doesn't consider arrest of generals as undermining trust between authorities and military
20:03
Trump envoy: US companies could do business in Russia if peace deal is reached
19:41
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
19:38
European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: