Ukraine uses its Palianytsia drone missile against targets in Crimea for first time – media

Ukrainian defence forces used the Ukrainian long-range Palianytsia drone missile against a military target in the territory of the Crimean peninsula temporarily occupied by Russia for the first time in August this year. ["Palianytsia", a type of bread, is a Ukrainian word that Russians find difficult to pronounce properly. Since the full-scale Russian invasion started, Ukrainians have used the word as a means to identify Russian military or saboteurs – ed.]

Source: video project of the Ukrainian media outlet Oboroncast (Defencecast); Ukrainska Pravda sources

Quote from the journalist Roman Romaniuk: "President Zelenskyy announced to the whole world on Ukraine's Independence Day that Ukraine had used its drone missile named Palianytsia for the first time. Everyone was very interested in what was hit by this drone.

We can say that the drone was used during one of the attacks on the Crimean peninsula in August this year. Unfortunately, we can't say which target this drone was used against, but we know that it was a complex operation and that the target was successfully hit by the Palianytsia."

Details: In the show I'm Impressed, where hosts Roman Romaniuk and Bohdan Miroshnychenko recall the most high-profile cases of Russian targets being hit by Ukrainian weapons, this time they talked about Russian oil depots struck by drones, a ferry in the port of Kavkaz destroyed by Neptune missiles, and the first time the Ukrainian Palyanytsia was used.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelemskyy reported that the Ukrainian army had attacked the Russian army for the first time on 24 August with a new weapon, the Palianytsia drone missile.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's new weapons solutions, including the Palianytsia drone missile, the first use of which he had announced earlier, were a real way for Ukraine to act while its partners were "slowing down" in making decisions.

The development of the Ukrainian long-range drone missile Palianytsia was completed in eighteen months, with several dozen Russian military air bases falling within its range.

Zelenskyy also urged Ukraine's friends to put pressure on the allies to authorise Ukraine to use Western-supplied long-range weapons on Russian territory.

