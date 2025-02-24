Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast ends up in grey zone after Russian advance – DeepState
Monday, 24 February 2025, 03:38
The Russians have advanced in the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. The settlement has ended up in the "grey zone".
Source: DeepState analytical project
Quote from DeepState: "The enemy has advanced in Bilohorivka, near Makiivka and Ocheretuvate [in Donetsk Oblast]."
