European Commission building illuminated in colours of Ukrainian flag for third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

The buildings of the European Commission and the Council of the EU have been illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Commission on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The European Commission noted that the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine are the colours of resistance against imperialism.

Quote: "On the eve of this grim anniversary, they adorn our building as a symbol of our unflinching support for the Ukrainian people. Our brave neighbours, partners, and future EU members."

European Council President António Costa announced that an extraordinary meeting of the European Council dedicated to long-term security in Ukraine and Europe would be held on Thursday, 6 March.

As previously reported, a visit to Ukraine by the European Commission's College of Commissioners will take place to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Leaders of several European Union countries are expected to visit Ukraine on 24 February.

