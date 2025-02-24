All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

European Commission building illuminated in colours of Ukrainian flag for third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 24 February 2025, 08:17
European Commission building illuminated in colours of Ukrainian flag for third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The buildings of the European Commission and the Council of the EU have been illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Commission on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The European Commission noted that the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine are the colours of resistance against imperialism.

Advertisement:

Quote: "On the eve of this grim anniversary, they adorn our building as a symbol of our unflinching support for the Ukrainian people. Our brave neighbours, partners, and future EU members."

Background:

  • European Council President António Costa announced that an extraordinary meeting of the European Council dedicated to long-term security in Ukraine and Europe would be held on Thursday, 6 March.
  • As previously reported, a visit to Ukraine by the European Commission's College of Commissioners will take place to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. 
  • Leaders of several European Union countries are expected to visit Ukraine on 24 February.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EuropeRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
Lithuanian president proposes to fix 1 January 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession to EU
EU adopts 16th package of sanctions against Russia targeting shadow fleet, propaganda media outlets and banks
Leaders of Canada, Baltic states, Nordic countries and Spain arrive in Kyiv – photos
All News
Europe
Macron: We are committed to ensure just, solid and lasting return of peace to Ukraine
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
Europe fears US will refuse to support "tribunal for Putin", The Telegraph reports
RECENT NEWS
14:29
EU military aid package to Ukraine may increase to €30bn, says Radio Liberty editor
14:19
As Trump is ready to abandon Ukraine, Europe must redefine global security architecture
14:07
US Secretary of Defense and US National Security Adviser avoid calling Russia aggressor in TV interview
13:57
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
13:50
210 civilians, including 11 children, killed in Kyiv over 3 years of war
13:34
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
13:24
Denmark announces new €270m aid package for Ukraine
13:20
The Times: French president and UK PM urge Trump not to hold bilateral talks with Russia on Ukraine
12:57
The Guardian: EU spends more on oil and gas from Russia than on financial aid to Ukraine
12:45
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: