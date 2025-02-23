European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security
European Council President António Costa has announced an extraordinary EU leaders’ meeting on 6 March to discuss long-term security in Ukraine and Europe.
Source: António Costa on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
I have decided to convene a special European Council on 6 March.
We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security.
In my consultations with European leaders, I’ve heard a shared commitment to meet those challenges at EU level: strengthening European Defence…Advertisement:
— António Costa (@eucopresident) February 23, 2025
Quote: "I have decided to convene a special European Council on 6 March.
We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security.
In my consultations with European leaders, I’ve heard a shared commitment to meet those challenges at EU level."
Details: Costa also stressed that European leaders aim to "strengthen European Defence and contribute decisively to peace on our continent and long-term security of Ukraine".
Quote: "I will continue to work together with Ursula von der Leyen [European Commission President] and all Member States to be ready to take decisions on 6 March."
Background:
- Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit the United States following discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
- Macron and Starmer are expected to push Trump to support a US-backed peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that it would be unacceptable for Russia to see NATO troops deployed in Ukraine after an agreement to resolve the war is reached.
- US President Donald Trump has backed the idea of deploying European armed forces to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!