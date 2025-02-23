All Sections
European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security

Tetyana Vysotska, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 February 2025, 19:38
Stock photo: Getty Images

European Council President António Costa has announced an extraordinary EU leaders’ meeting on 6 March to discuss long-term security in Ukraine and Europe.

Source: António Costa on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I have decided to convene a special European Council on 6 March. 

We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security. 

In my consultations with European leaders, I’ve heard a shared commitment to meet those challenges at EU level."

Details: Costa also stressed that European leaders aim to "strengthen European Defence and contribute decisively to peace on our continent and long-term security of Ukraine".

Quote: "I will continue to work together with Ursula von der Leyen [European Commission President] and all Member States to be ready to take decisions on 6 March."

Background:

  • Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit the United States following discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
  • Macron and Starmer are expected to push Trump to support a US-backed peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that it would be unacceptable for Russia to see NATO troops deployed in Ukraine after an agreement to resolve the war is reached.
  • US President Donald Trump has backed the idea of deploying European armed forces to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.

