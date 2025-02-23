European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security

European Council President António Costa has announced an extraordinary EU leaders’ meeting on 6 March to discuss long-term security in Ukraine and Europe.

Source: António Costa on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

I have decided to convene a special European Council on 6 March.



We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security.



In my consultations with European leaders, I’ve heard a shared commitment to meet those challenges at EU level: strengthening European Defence… Advertisement: — António Costa (@eucopresident) February 23, 2025

Quote: "I have decided to convene a special European Council on 6 March.

We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security.

In my consultations with European leaders, I’ve heard a shared commitment to meet those challenges at EU level."

Details: Costa also stressed that European leaders aim to "strengthen European Defence and contribute decisively to peace on our continent and long-term security of Ukraine".

Quote: "I will continue to work together with Ursula von der Leyen [European Commission President] and all Member States to be ready to take decisions on 6 March."

Background:

Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit the United States following discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Macron and Starmer are expected to push Trump to support a US-backed peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that it would be unacceptable for Russia to see NATO troops deployed in Ukraine after an agreement to resolve the war is reached.

US President Donald Trump has backed the idea of deploying European armed forces to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!